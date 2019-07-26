First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com (FRC) Shareholder Beese Fulmer Investment Management Decreased Holding by $893,200; Wright Investors Service Lifted Its Centene Del (CNC) Stake by $430,519

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com (FRC) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 8,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,806 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, down from 65,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $100.22. About 441,636 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 31.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 8,123 shares as the company's stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,721 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 25,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $53.31. About 3.11M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

