First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Stock Declined While Ensemble Capital Management Trimmed by $4.04 Million Its Position; Franklin Resources Upped Its Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Holding by $1.32 Million as Valuation Rose

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 30.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 36,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 158,215 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 121,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.05. About 295,909 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Now Sees FY18 View to Ebitda C$2.65B-Ebitda C$2.75; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE DECLARES INCREASED DIV; 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: Pembina Pipeline Min. C$500m Offering of 10Y, 30Y Debt; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP PPL.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.59; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – APPROVED A 5.6 PCT INCREASE IN ITS MONTHLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.18 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.19 PER COMMON SHARE; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 40,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 420,093 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.20 million, down from 460,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $89.58. About 395,518 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $678.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 3,235 shares to 35,009 shares, valued at $41.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 102,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $206.92M for 18.21 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 62,062 shares to 566,438 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 123,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 809,530 shares, and cut its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG).