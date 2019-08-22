First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Shareholder Victory Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Decreased Its Position as Valuation Rose

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 12,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 139,091 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.97 million, down from 151,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $92.1. About 386,638 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 5,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $132.41. About 926,446 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory Service Inc owns 1,776 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd holds 0.16% or 10.95 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 23,251 shares. Navellier And Associate has invested 0.29% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 40,025 shares. 20,874 are owned by Wheatland Advisors. Moreover, Gfs Ltd Co has 0.69% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sfmg Limited holds 0.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 3,522 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 193,168 shares. Paloma Prtn Management reported 333,078 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter holds 1.61% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 73,471 shares. Buckhead reported 58,374 shares. Peninsula Asset Management Inc holds 2.31% or 26,081 shares. Dsc Advisors Limited Partnership reported 2,029 shares. Texas Comml Bank Inc Tx, Texas-based fund reported 2,327 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.07 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 179,239 shares to 305,720 shares, valued at $37.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 580,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $206.91M for 18.72 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.