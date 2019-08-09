First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Shareholder Uss Investment Management LTD Trimmed Holding by $3.70 Million as Stock Value Declined; Sfmg Has Raised Its Atmos Energy (ATO) Holding by $1.39 Million; Stock Value Rose

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 13,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.57M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $109.43. About 841,560 shares traded or 18.36% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 49.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 38,038 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 75,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $93.44. About 896,338 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 216,500 shares to 2.37 million shares, valued at $433.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $202.90 million for 18.99 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Gradifi and the Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority Team Up to Offer Student Loan Refinancing Options – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wealth Managers Mark Beach and Rick DuPont Join First Republic – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $691.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 225,059 shares to 7,067 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,224 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsr Ltd owns 9,221 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada reported 0.08% stake. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). California-based Wells Fargo & Co Mn has invested 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 434,454 shares. Jump Trading Ltd stated it has 0.08% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). 686,546 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. Grace & White Incorporated Ny accumulated 0.05% or 2,100 shares. Kistler, Alabama-based fund reported 423 shares. Sit Invest Assoc invested in 2,375 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The invested in 0.03% or 22,175 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Mgmt has 792,633 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. 165 are owned by Commonwealth Natl Bank Of. Martingale Asset LP has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “2 Energy Stocks That Could Hit New Highs Next Month – Schaeffers Research” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Atmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.