First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Shareholder Sloane Robinson Llp Trimmed Stake by $5.57 Million as Market Value Declined; Oak Hill Advisors LP Decreased Holding in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by $5.29 Million as Share Value Were Volatile

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 94.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 55,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 3,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352,000, down from 59,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $89.07. About 964,936 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $688.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.66. About 190,559 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $147.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Etf Tr Sprott Gl Mine (SGDM) by 22,000 shares to 76,000 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Opera Ltd by 107,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $206.92M for 18.10 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31 billion and $63.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

