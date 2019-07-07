First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Shareholder Sloane Robinson Llp Has Trimmed Holding by $5.57 Million; Sun Life Financial Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Lifted by $1.59 Million

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 94.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 55,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352,000, down from 59,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $100.16. About 396,181 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 2924.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 61,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,302 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 2,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.61. About 2.71 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on July, 12. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, up 5.83% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.2 per share. FRC’s profit will be $212.35M for 19.72 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.79% EPS growth.

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $147.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 238,700 shares to 506,800 shares, valued at $5.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 204,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Corporacion Amer Arpts S A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Capital Mgmt Lc reported 55,855 shares. Delta Asset Lc Tn stated it has 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Community Bankshares Na, a New York-based fund reported 1,600 shares. 26,240 are held by Blackhill Cap. Zwj Counsel holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 102,449 shares. Synovus Fin invested in 0.01% or 32,617 shares. Cohen Capital Inc has invested 0.47% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Royal National Bank Of Canada has 3.17M shares. Moreover, Rmb Cap Management Llc has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Sand Hill Lc stated it has 0.4% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Clean Yield Grp Inc, a Vermont-based fund reported 800 shares. Telos Cap Management holds 0.08% or 9,540 shares in its portfolio. Wendell David Assoc Inc owns 7,728 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tower Lc (Trc) invested in 0.04% or 25,747 shares. Cap Advisors Ltd Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. $119,640 worth of stock was bought by Stockfish Devin W on Thursday, June 6.

