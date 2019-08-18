First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Shareholder Sloane Robinson Llp Has Cut Its Position by $5.57 Million as Market Value Declined; Litespeed Management Lowered Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Position by $2.66 Million

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 94.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 55,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 3,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352,000, down from 59,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $92.06. About 2.63M shares traded or 132.63% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $958.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 630,818 shares traded or 64.30% up from the average. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 06/03/2018 – Discovery Eyes Global HGTV Expansion as Scripps Deal Closes; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Discovery’s Offer To Exchange Scripps Notes Is Credit Neutral; 06/03/2018 – Geoffrey Fieger And Michael Hanna File $100 Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Scripps Media, Inc. (WXYZ-TV, Channel 7) Regarding S; 13/04/2018 – Gamco Says It Seeks to Have Brown, Cole, Sadusky Elected to E.W. Scripps Board ‘to Help Management Increase Intrinsic Value’; 16/05/2018 – Glassbeam Signs RES as a Strategic Reseller and Scripps Health as Customer Deployment; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES SCRIPPS COST SAVINGS FROM HEADCOUNT, REAL ESTATE; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps: GAMCO Has Put Forth Margin Targets That Are Vague and Baseless; 27/03/2018 – All-New Season Three Episodes of Saints & Sinners And Binge-Worthy Seasons One & Two Plus Gang Related, Reasonable Doubt, Facing Ali; Mindhunters and More Among New Brown Sugar Titles for April; 07/05/2018 – EW SCRIPPS 1Q OPER REV. $254.2M, EST. $253.7M; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among African-Americans 25-54

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36B and $98.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 5,800 shares to 195,000 shares, valued at $10.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $345,789 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement has 68,829 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Moreover, Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 86,943 shares stake. Moreover, S Muoio Ltd Liability Corp has 0.53% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 27,346 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 74,522 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc holds 569 shares. Ameriprise owns 334,824 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset invested in 44,086 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Manhattan owns 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 1,931 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 10,352 shares. Annex Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,103 shares stake. Blackrock Inc reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). 624,210 were reported by Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability.

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $206.92M for 18.71 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $147.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corporacion Amer Arpts S A by 96,900 shares to 465,500 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 164,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Opera Ltd.

