First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Shareholder Sloane Robinson Llp Decreased Its Position by $5.57 Million as Share Price Declined; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Verus Financial Partners Has Upped Its Position by $592,020

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $252.33. About 1.48M shares traded or 6.03% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 94.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 55,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 3,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352,000, down from 59,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $92.48. About 1.21 million shares traded or 1.05% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $208.15M for 18.80 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $147.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corporacion Amer Arpts S A by 96,900 shares to 465,500 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 21,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.