First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Shareholder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosted Its Position; Visa (V) Shareholder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Trimmed Stake by $285.14 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 90.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 182,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,617 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.62M, down from 202,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $181.59. About 5.52M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 8,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 157,935 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.86 million, up from 149,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $98.67. About 1.27 million shares traded or 9.91% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability Company invested in 563,248 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited stated it has 0.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cim Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.47% or 8,144 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 17.33M shares. West Chester Capital Advsr has 12,090 shares for 3.94% of their portfolio. The California-based Capital Ca has invested 1.77% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Numerixs Tech Inc holds 52,408 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.97% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. Princeton Strategies Gp Limited Co has 44,091 shares. Moreover, Kemper Master Retirement Trust has 3.18% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hartford Invest Management Co holds 0.95% or 213,005 shares in its portfolio. Sol Capital Mgmt Communication holds 0.11% or 2,636 shares. Hilton Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 4,761 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corporation holds 0.4% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 272,200 shares. Harvey Inv Communications Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.08% or 3,091 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 26,285 shares to 87,404 shares, valued at $7.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 12,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – The Motley Fool” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa: A Dividend Growth Monster For The Next 25 Years – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “First Republic Bank Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Date – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “First Republic Bank (FRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First Republic Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First Republic Facing A Tighter Squeeze On Spreads – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 21,040 shares to 758,519 shares, valued at $16.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,300 shares, and cut its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (Call) (NYSE:SC).