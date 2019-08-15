First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Shareholder Mackay Shields Has Raised Stake; Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Shareholder Uss Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 300.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 19,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 26,546 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 6,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $91.44. About 1.52M shares traded or 36.96% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 2.13M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.75 million, down from 2.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $8.69. About 15.22M shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA ADDED ERJ, PAM, SID IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Itau Hires Credit Suisse’s Candon for Fixed-Income Sales Push; 02/05/2018 – ITAU CONTINUES TO SEE SUBDUED DEMAND FOR CORPORATE LOANS: CEO; 23/05/2018 – MEXICO 2018 GDP EST. RAISED TO +2.3% FROM +2% BY ITAU; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL REGULADOR CADE STARTS SESSION TO RULE ON ITAU-XP DEAL; 12/03/2018 – ITAU SAYS $750M PERPETUAL BONDS PRICED AT 6.5%: FILING; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO SAYS STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD WILL LEAD BANK’S FORAYS ABROAD IN COMING YEARS; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS PENSION REFORM IS KEY TO MAINTAIN MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 14/03/2018 – ITAU’S BRACHER SAYS THE MAIN RISK FOR BRAZIL IS FISCAL POLICY

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Natl Ins Co (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 5,234 shares to 9,629 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 67,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,013 shares, and cut its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).

