First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Shareholder Ensemble Capital Management Upped Stake by $1.33 Million as Stock Declined; Clark Capital Management Group Lowered Its Holding in Biospecifics Technologies Co (BSTC) by $621,093

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Biospecifics Technologies Co (BSTC) by 28.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 10,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 26,557 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59 million, down from 37,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Biospecifics Technologies Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.85 million market cap company. It closed at $52.91 lastly. It is down 29.28% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BSTC News: 09/05/2018 – BioSpecifics 1Q EPS 54c; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioSpecifics Technologies Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSTC); 09/05/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS – CO’S CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE SLIGHTLY LOWER DUE TO THE TIMING OF ENDO’S PAYMENT OF ITS QTRLY XIAFLEX ROYALTIES; 12/03/2018 BioSpecifics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Announces Presentation of Interim Data from Phase 1 Study of CCH for the Treatment of Uterine F; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in BioSpecifics; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS XIAFLEX NEW INDICATION FOR PEYRONIE’S DISEASE; 09/05/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS OF $64.2 MLN, COMPARED TO $65.1 MLN AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – BioSpecifics 4Q EPS 36c; 24/04/2018 – BioSpecifics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 46% to 9 Days

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 13,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 433,803 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.36 million, up from 420,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $91.83. About 245,554 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold BSTC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 5.16 million shares or 24.18% more from 4.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) has 202 shares. 4,600 are owned by Macquarie Gp. Natl Bank Of America De accumulated 4,267 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd invested in 0.03% or 12,606 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp, Texas-based fund reported 311,088 shares. Matarin Mngmt Ltd Company owns 78,335 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 22,061 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0% in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Dorsey Wright & Associate has invested 0% in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). Assetmark has 16 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cadence Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 35,991 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Com invested in 0.01% or 36,390 shares. Ameritas Inv invested in 496 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Navellier Assoc has 0.15% invested in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) for 16,309 shares.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 82,312 shares to 201,274 shares, valued at $31.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

More notable recent BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Announces Passing of President Thomas L. Wegman – PRNewswire” on March 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Endo International: Cellulite Opportunity Vs. Opioid Overhang – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BioSpecifics: Upside Not Priced In – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BSTC’s profit will be $5.50M for 17.64 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.