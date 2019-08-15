First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Market Valuation Declined While Ensemble Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Pecaut & Company Lifted Stake by $326,646

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 7,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 114,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, up from 107,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.3. About 49.41M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Bank of America at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 06/04/2018 – BAML’s Jill Carey Hall Expects Upside to Equities (Video); 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 23/05/2018 – Bank of America Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – MANNAI PICKS BOFA, NOMURA, STANCHART FOR PERPETUAL $ BOND; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – NewLink Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 40,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 420,093 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.20 million, down from 460,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $90.92. About 435,949 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BofA reduces net interest income guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Worries Over Progress On Trade, Earnings Uncertainty Cloud Market Sentiment – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zions Bank Downgrade – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Invest owns 9.10 million shares. Ipswich Inv Mgmt Inc invested in 10,176 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Blue Edge Capital Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 36,000 shares. Trustmark State Bank Tru Department reported 263,395 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Ca reported 8,164 shares stake. Greylin Invest Mangement has invested 2.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Minnesota-based Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.48% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.12% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 392,726 are owned by Kentucky Retirement System. Perkins Coie Trust Communication reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 1.60 million shares. Sit Investment Assoc Inc holds 0.18% or 210,866 shares. Novare Llc holds 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 36,600 shares. 12,452 were accumulated by Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Company.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $678.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 30,963 shares to 509,568 shares, valued at $52.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,543 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First Republic Bank (FRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Wealth Managers Mark Beach and Rick DuPont Join First Republic – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Four Wealth Managers Join First Republic in New York Area – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First Republic Facing A Tighter Squeeze On Spreads – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $206.92 million for 18.48 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.