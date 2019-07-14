First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Market Valuation Declined While Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Trimmed Its Holding by $6.44 Million; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding Maintained by Hbk Investments L P

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 65.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 52,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 130,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.79 million, up from 78,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $216.94. About 799,057 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 23.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 64,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 211,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.27M, down from 276,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $100.63. About 1.28M shares traded or 25.58% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $7.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 84,836 shares to 22,159 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 43,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,700 shares, and cut its stake in National Storage Affiliates.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 434 shares. Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada stated it has 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Com accumulated 8,400 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 0.95% stake. Comerica Bankshares stated it has 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Avalon Ltd owns 1,171 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 5.45 million shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested in 0.07% or 12,485 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs Incorporated stated it has 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 121,242 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Pennsylvania Tru Company accumulated 14,776 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 2,000 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 212,000 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,254 shares. Connable Office Inc invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $16.87 million activity. ZUK NIR had sold 30,000 shares worth $6.53M. Shares for $8.65M were sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D. 9,330 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares with value of $1.87 million were sold by BONVANIE RENE.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 268,017 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $67.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 581,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99M shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

