First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Holding Held by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd; Hercules Capital (HTGC) Share Value Rose While Guggenheim Capital Has Trimmed Holding by $362,640

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 30,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 517,018 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.63M, down from 547,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 338,375 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 5,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 112,156 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.95M, up from 106,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.26. About 775,842 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $572.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 29,769 shares to 80,423 shares, valued at $11.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,084 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “First Republic Bank Issues Notice of Redemption of Series D Preferred Shares – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First Republic Bank Q4 results reflect loan growth – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “8 Top Regional and Mid-Cap Bank Picks to Survive a Choppy 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First Republic Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Analysts await Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. HTGC’s profit will be $35.56 million for 9.78 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Hercules Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 59,540 were reported by Naples Glob Advsr Lc. Gsa Cap Llp holds 0.04% or 25,244 shares. Lsv Asset reported 390,085 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability owns 3,000 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co reported 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Wespac Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Mckinley Cap Mngmt Llc Delaware reported 328,221 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 377,995 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Stelac Advisory Ser Ltd Liability accumulated 10,436 shares. Moreover, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has 0.01% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 29,987 shares. 7,611 are owned by Advisory Net Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sei holds 0% or 17,568 shares in its portfolio. Greenwich Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 2.18% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 44,323 shares to 61,399 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesbanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 12,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).