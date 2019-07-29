First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Holding Held by Sarasin & Partners Llp; As American Wtr Wks Co (AWK) Stock Price Rose, J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $659,360

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc (AWK) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,737 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, down from 57,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $115.12. About 355,834 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER: AFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 30/03/2018 – North American Water Filtration Bottle Market 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c Vs. 41.5c; 11/05/2018 – American Water Works Appoints Director Karl Kurz as Chairman of Board; 27/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Encourages Customers to Participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; 18/05/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Sundale Utilities, Inc; 25/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Missouri American Water Encourages Wise Water Use; 09/05/2018 – American Water Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 7 Days; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER SEES L-T GROWTH IN TOP HALF 7%-10% EPS CAGR VIEW

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 12,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 987,102 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.16M, up from 974,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $99.81. About 388,138 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas holds 0% or 1,130 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 17,743 shares. De Burlo Gru Inc accumulated 5,950 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 663,522 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.06% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia owns 0.01% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 34,451 shares. Meeder Asset invested 0.03% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 81,400 were reported by Nippon Life Invsts Americas. Captrust Financial owns 330 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Credit Agricole S A reported 108,825 shares stake. First Allied Advisory holds 0.03% or 7,917 shares. Kennedy Mgmt Inc reported 55,946 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment stated it has 0.05% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Apg Asset Management Nv reported 280,416 shares stake.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $167.37M for 30.62 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.

