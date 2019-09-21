First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Holding Held by Ensemble Capital Management Llc; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Valuation Rose, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Its Position by $7.67 Million

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 112,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.72 million, up from 935,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $66.82. About 2.84 million shares traded or 51.36% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 13,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 433,803 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.36 million, up from 420,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $95.23. About 2.12 million shares traded or 67.89% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More important recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com published article titled: “Houston LNG exporter to seek $1.5B in debt funding – Houston Business Journal”, Businesswire.com published: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cheniere Announces Substantial Completion of Train 2 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard holds 0.05% or 20.98 million shares. Cibc Mkts Inc holds 10,440 shares. Cambrian Cap Partnership holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 17,580 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,904 shares. Tcw Gp has 12,865 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bainco Intll Invsts reported 0.69% stake. Lpl Fincl Lc, California-based fund reported 214,942 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.17% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc has 30,164 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 500 shares. 2.95M are owned by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Connecticut-based Aqr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Manchester Capital Mgmt Lc has 277 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 5,814 shares. 21,790 are owned by Freestone Capital Ltd Llc.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $6.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 684,419 shares to 6.92M shares, valued at $146.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 149,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.72M shares, and cut its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).