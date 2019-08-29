First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Holder Sloane Robinson Llp Trimmed Holding; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Position in Netflix (NFLX) Has Decreased as Shares Declined

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 50,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 490,076 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.74 million, down from 540,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $298.02. About 3.31M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion in new debt as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 22/03/2018 – JTA: The creator of Netflix’s `Jessica Jones’ is becoming a feminist icon in the #MeToo era; 06/04/2018 – Movies: Chipping Away at the Huge Block of Netflix Originals; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Netflix is killing couples’ sex lives: study; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS, Redstone brawl escalates into corporate warfare; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS votes to end Redstone control; 30/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Netflix CEO says there’s no limit on investing in new shows; 24/04/2018 – Air Bud Entertainment Announces Major Partnerships For Newest Film “PUP STAR: WORLD TOUR” Creating Over 30 Million Consumer lmpressions! On Netflix & Digital HD May 5; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC SEES ECONOMY GROWING 2.1 PCT IN 2018, 1.7 PCT IN 2019; 17/04/2018 – Cash Burn ‘Not a Concern’ for Netflix, Says Helfstein (Video)

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 94.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 55,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 3,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352,000, down from 59,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $89.83. About 695,207 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 53,320 shares to 393,892 shares, valued at $71.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 215,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.72M for 70.96 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $147.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 21,800 shares to 24,100 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 164,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Etf Tr Sprott Gl Mine (SGDM).