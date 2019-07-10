First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Holder Proshare Advisors Upped Stake; Ccm Investment Advisers Position in Baxter International (BAX) Has Raised by $866,781 as Share Value Rose

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 103.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 21,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,431 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, up from 20,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $101. About 1.81M shares traded or 67.05% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Baxter International Inc. (BAX) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 10,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,625 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.71 million, up from 157,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Baxter International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $81.4. About 1.54M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 20/03/2018 – Black & Red: Baxter: Sources claim Zlatan Ibrahimovic announcement could come next week; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL CEO JOSE ALMEIDA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – NOW EXPECTS A 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 20 TO 21 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $3.60 TO $3.75 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Cap Ri holds 33,782 shares. Baker Ellis Asset has invested 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Reilly Finance Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Company holds 21,024 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. South Dakota-based Dorsey Whitney Trust Co Limited Liability Company has invested 0.59% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Ajo LP reported 449,309 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr Ltd invested in 0.07% or 16,996 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company accumulated 0.07% or 503,688 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.19% or 185,241 shares. Williams Jones Associates Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 7,578 shares. City Communication has invested 0.47% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Riverhead Mngmt Limited holds 0.09% or 28,121 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Grp holds 0.12% or 3,567 shares. Bluecrest Limited reported 20,247 shares. Wms Prns Ltd Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $596.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) by 40,588 shares to 1,195 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Oil Group (NYSE:MRO) by 224,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,277 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $3.03 million activity. Mason Jeanne K had sold 37,274 shares worth $2.68 million on Thursday, January 31.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,303 shares to 631,278 shares, valued at $98.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,829 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).