First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Holder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Raised Holding by $942,800; Bridger Management Has Cut Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Holding by $16.85 Million as Stock Price Declined

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 9,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 536,858 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.93M, up from 527,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $89.95. About 756,653 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 32.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 366,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 746,498 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.85M, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 791,913 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces Sale Of Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Identified $40M Synergies Expect to Realize in First Yr of Ownership; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION WILL BE INCREASED BY AMOUNT OF NET PROCEEDS RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH ARUBA DISPOSITION; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Acquire Operating Assets of Seven Casinos in Six States; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TRANSACTION DOES NOT INCLUDE TROPICANA’S ARUBA ASSETS, WHICH WILL BE DISPOSED OF AS A CONDITION TO CLOSING; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Tropicana Intends to Dispose of Tropicana Aruba Resort and Casino Prior to Closing; 02/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hospitality Destination in Pompano, FL; 06/03/2018 Experts from ERI and CSR Weigh in on Potential Litigation Surge After Supreme Court Decision on Privacy Breaches

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 148,453 shares to 53,029 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 5,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,351 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First Republic Bank (FRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First Republic Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wealth Managers Mark Beach and Rick DuPont Join First Republic – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Axa has 33,700 shares. Kingdon Mngmt Ltd invested in 3.73% or 598,167 shares. Moreover, Parkside State Bank And Tru has 0% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 100 shares. 360 are held by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp. Prudential Incorporated holds 41,043 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 66,447 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 102,813 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 4,280 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 2,787 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). 7,853 were reported by Raymond James Finance Advsrs Incorporated. Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Park West Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 5.17% or 2.53M shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 9,967 shares in its portfolio.