First Quadrant LP Upped Its Sei Investments Company (SEIC) Stake; Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Covered By 1 Bulls

First Quadrant LP increased Sei Investments Company (SEIC) stake by 119.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Quadrant LP acquired 30,433 shares as Sei Investments Company (SEIC)’s stock rose 0.18%. The First Quadrant LP holds 55,888 shares with $2.92 million value, up from 25,455 last quarter. Sei Investments Company now has $8.68B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $56.15. About 4,727 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 19.91% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 12/03/2018 – Something curious between SEI Investments Co. and the SEC (published 18-Jan) $SEIC; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months

Among 2 analysts covering Mondi PLC (LON:MNDI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mondi PLC had 15 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 23 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 18 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, January 18. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MNDI in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. See Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) latest ratings:

07/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 New Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 Maintain

03/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1975.00 New Target: GBX 1850.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2050.00 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1950.00 New Target: GBX 2050.00 Maintain

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America, and South Africa. The company has market cap of 6.50 billion GBP. The Company’s products include virgin and recycled containerboards, sack and specialty kraft papers, pulp, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, consumer goods packaging products, office and professional printing papers, white-top kraftliners, and barrier coatings, as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates, and high-barrier films for the consumer industry. It has a 10.94 P/E ratio. The firm serves agriculture, automotive, building and construction, chemicals and dangerous goods, food and beverage, farming and agriculture, graphic and photographic, home and personal care, medical and pharmaceutical, office and professional printing paper, paper and packaging converting, pet care, retail and e-commerce, and shipping and transport industries.

The stock decreased 1.28% or GBX 23 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1769.5. About 357,530 shares traded. Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). 12,303 were accumulated by Profund Advsrs. Daiwa Securities accumulated 0% or 4,550 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Advsr has invested 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 14,024 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 181,750 shares. The Massachusetts-based Crestwood Advsrs has invested 0.37% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Numerixs Investment Technologies has 0.03% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 3,636 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 545,069 shares. Leavell has invested 0.06% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Confluence Invest Management Ltd holds 0.29% or 333,970 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 174,974 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 980,136 shares. Asset Management One Limited holds 68,426 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 48,490 shares.

