First Quadrant LP Upped Gray Television (GTN) Position; Orleans Capital Management Has Trimmed Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 16.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,650 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Orleans Capital Management Corp holds 13,655 shares with $3.41M value, down from 16,305 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $64.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.97% or $12.35 during the last trading session, reaching $236.34. About 2.02 million shares traded or 65.18% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS

First Quadrant LP increased Gray Television Inc (GTN) stake by 545.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Quadrant LP acquired 69,587 shares as Gray Television Inc (GTN)’s stock declined 23.56%. The First Quadrant LP holds 82,333 shares with $1.76 million value, up from 12,746 last quarter. Gray Television Inc now has $1.69B valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 878,007 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the shares of BDX in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, June 21.

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 7,150 shares to 22,086 valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1. It also upped At&T Corp (NYSE:T) stake by 19,700 shares and now owns 72,633 shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Becton, Dickinson EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe & Rusling holds 0.19% or 4,494 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment reported 16,356 shares or 2.43% of all its holdings. Drexel Morgan & holds 2,268 shares. Halsey Assocs Ct has invested 3.91% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Charles Schwab Inv Inc holds 1.08M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 71,245 were accumulated by Sit Assoc. 89,230 are held by Tower Bridge Advsr. Dillon Associate invested 0.59% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora holds 17 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Capital Corporation holds 14,686 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 25 were reported by Cypress Mngmt Limited Com (Wy). World Asset Mngmt accumulated 16,466 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Massachusetts Svcs Ma owns 323,872 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id reported 7,183 shares stake.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gray Television filing early warning on Frankly disposition – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), A Stock That Climbed 53% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gray Sets Date for Second Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Gray Television, Inc.’s (NYSE:GTN) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

First Quadrant LP decreased Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) stake by 27,728 shares to 74,864 valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) stake by 24,950 shares and now owns 64,219 shares. Lumentum Holdings Inc was reduced too.