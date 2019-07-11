First Quadrant LP Upped By $2.38 Million Its Nrg Energy (NRG) Holding; Cumberland Partners LTD Decreased By $613,886 Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 3.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 3,373 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock declined 2.02%. The Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 91,916 shares with $16.74M value, down from 95,289 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $49.36B valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $177. About 1.45 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch

First Quadrant LP increased Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) stake by 73.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Quadrant LP acquired 56,565 shares as Nrg Energy Inc (NRG)’s stock declined 15.42%. The First Quadrant LP holds 133,326 shares with $5.66 million value, up from 76,761 last quarter. Nrg Energy Inc now has $9.61B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $35.96. About 2.54M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Matthew Carter and Heather Cox to Join Board; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Rev $2.42B; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC; 23/03/2018 – GENON IN AMENDMENT TO COOPERATION PACT WITH NRG ON REFUNDS; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Inc stated it has 8,864 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank invested in 0% or 1,275 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 69,408 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Landscape Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 11,008 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Lc has 0.01% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 609 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 25,000 shares stake. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs reported 45,309 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co holds 0.04% or 40,126 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership reported 366,755 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 861,389 shares. Fmr Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 17.88 million shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 14,971 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 0.02% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 36,328 shares.

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping NRG Energy Inc (NRG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “See which Houston-based public energy cos. had the biggest changes in employees last year – Houston Business Journal” published on July 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Reliant Launches New Digital Platform to Improve Ease, Convenience for Millions of Texas Renters – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The Results Are In! Lunches of Love Awarded $100000 to Fight Child Hunger – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Deere, Dunkinâ€™, Fortinet, Occidental, Splunk, Spotify, UTC and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. NRG Energy had 8 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy”. Macquarie Research maintained NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NRG in report on Monday, March 25 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. The company was downgraded on Monday, January 28 by Deutsche Bank.

First Quadrant LP decreased Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) stake by 4,856 shares to 118,702 valued at $8.45 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) stake by 34,605 shares and now owns 51,195 shares. Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) was reduced too.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Defense Secretary narrows recusal from Raytheon decisions – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Qatar awards Raytheon approximately $2.2 billion for additional integrated air and missile defense capability – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Raytheon (RTN) Secures Approx. $2.2B from Qatar for Additional Integrated Air & Missile Defense Capability – StreetInsider.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Downside of the United Technologies-Raytheon Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.61 EPS, up 6.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.45 per share. RTN’s profit will be $727.84M for 16.95 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Lawrence Taylor W also sold $1.84M worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares. Another trade for 4,094 shares valued at $752,828 was made by Jimenez Frank R on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J.

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) stake by 15,924 shares to 35,624 valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lauder Estee Co Ltd Cl A (NYSE:EL) stake by 8,570 shares and now owns 12,442 shares. Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Raytheon had 8 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Wednesday, April 3. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $200 target. Citigroup maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Monday, January 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral” on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, June 10 with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Vertical Research on Tuesday, June 11. Barclays Capital maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Friday, March 8. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $205 target.