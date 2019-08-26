First Quadrant LP Trimmed Continental Building Product (CBPX) Position By $1.76 Million; Ultralife (ULBI) Sentiment Is 1.57

First Quadrant LP decreased Continental Building Product (CBPX) stake by 53.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Quadrant LP sold 73,311 shares as Continental Building Product (CBPX)’s stock declined 4.40%. The First Quadrant LP holds 63,110 shares with $1.56M value, down from 136,421 last quarter. Continental Building Product now has $837.37M valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $24.14. About 393,990 shares traded or 78.73% up from the average. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX); 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED

Ultralife Corp (ULBI) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.39, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 22 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 14 sold and reduced their holdings in Ultralife Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 5.00 million shares, up from 4.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ultralife Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 9 New Position: 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold CBPX shares while 52 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 0.73% less from 34.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc accumulated 59,756 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Dubuque State Bank Trust Com accumulated 204 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantbot Tech Lp holds 13,294 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Globeflex Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% or 22,599 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 15,500 shares. Millennium Lc has 0.01% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Merian Global (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.07% or 284,713 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Company holds 0.21% or 123,059 shares in its portfolio. Rockshelter Cap Mngmt Lc invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 300,632 shares or 0% of the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 88,300 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX).

First Quadrant LP increased Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) stake by 13,006 shares to 15,506 valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) stake by 4,100 shares and now owns 7,800 shares. Artisan Partners Asset Ma A (NYSE:APAM) was raised too.

Thb Asset Management holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Ultralife Corporation for 627,736 shares. Essex Investment Management Co Llc owns 164,926 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eam Investors Llc has 0.18% invested in the company for 72,702 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.08% in the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 16,500 shares.

The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 34,137 shares traded or 6.79% up from the average. Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) has declined 12.26% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ULBI News: 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Buys New 2.5% Position in Ultralife; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Ultralife; 03/05/2018 – Ultralife 1Q EPS 13c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ultralife Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULBI); 03/05/2018 – Ultralife 1Q Rev $23.1M

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power and communications systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $134.88 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. It has a 5.81 P/E ratio. The Battery & Energy Products segment provides lithium 9-volt batteries, cylindrical batteries, thin lithium manganese dioxide batteries, lithium ion cells and rechargeable batteries, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.