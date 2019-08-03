First Quadrant LP Stake in Procter Gamble Co The (PG) Has Lowered by $438,776 as Stock Rose; Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Lowered Its Waters (WAT) Stake as Stock Declined

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Procter Gamble Co The (PG) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 4,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 32,982 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, down from 37,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Procter Gamble Co The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 10.15 million shares traded or 38.70% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 2,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 13,808 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, down from 16,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $209.52. About 404,637 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 03/04/2018 – Waters Corp To Invest $215M in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 24/04/2018 – WATERS BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 10/03/2018 – TRUMP: DEMOCRATIC REP MAXINE WATERS `VERY LOW IQ INDIVIDUAL’; 11/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 11, 2018 3:16:22 P.M. Ms. Waters, Maxine moved to recommit with instructions to the Committee on; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.10-EPS $8.30; 10/04/2018 – HEXATRONIC GROUP AB HTRO.ST – AGREEMENT INCLUDES DELIVERY OF BOTH TRANSPORT CABLE AND SUBMARINE CABLE USED FOR CROSSING OF WATERS; 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Statement on Chemical Weapons Attack in Douma, Syria; 10/04/2018 – Waters Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 53,579 shares to 70,984 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 59,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Holding Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bainco International holds 1.18% or 69,516 shares in its portfolio. Loeb Prtnrs holds 690 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.9% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 24,009 shares. Tctc Hldg Ltd Liability holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 76,827 shares. 53,440 are held by Boston Advsr Llc. Community State Bank Of Raymore owns 1.41% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 37,438 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund accumulated 49,736 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Co reported 120,274 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Rmb Management Limited Company invested in 8,875 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bollard Grp Ltd has invested 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd reported 43,083 shares. Guardian holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 69,147 shares. Atlantic Union Natl Bank, a Virginia-based fund reported 9,470 shares. 50,588 were reported by Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And. Smith Salley & holds 2.23% or 133,250 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $252.77 million activity. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750. Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of stock. Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936 worth of stock or 1,026 shares. Jejurikar Shailesh sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143. Taylor David S sold $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw reported 0.03% stake. Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Atlas Browninc owns 2,319 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Dc has invested 0.07% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability holds 3.49% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 387,476 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0.02% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Select Equity Group Inc Ltd Partnership holds 34,252 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Interstate Retail Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 3,210 are owned by Tru Communications Of Vermont. Champlain Invest Partners Lc has invested 1.84% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.05% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Cadence invested 0.13% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $10.41 million activity. Harrington Michael C had sold 22,400 shares worth $5.26 million on Wednesday, February 13. 10,800 shares valued at $2.51M were sold by Rae Elizabeth B on Tuesday, February 5. The insider SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold 10,000 shares worth $2.33 million.