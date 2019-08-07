First Quadrant LP Stake in Care Com (CRCM) Has Lifted by $394,801 as Share Value Declined; Range Res (RRC) Shareholder Quaker Capital Investments Has Upped Its Stake

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 274,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92 million, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.35. About 8.58 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: New Five-Year Pact With 27 Institutions Has Maximum Facility Size of $4B; 16/04/2018 – RANGE REPORTS CREDIT LINE RENEWAL & EXTENSION; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees; 21/05/2018 – Range Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 17/04/2018 – Pennsylvania sets up grant program with ETP Mariner East 2 fine; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker; 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 2.2 BCFE PER DAY

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Care Com Inc (CRCM) by 617.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 20,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.10% . The institutional investor held 24,143 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $477,000, up from 3,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Care Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.34% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $8.22. About 1.76 million shares traded or 179.99% up from the average. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 09/05/2018 – Care.com to Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Rev $191.0M-$193.0M; 14/03/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Care.com to Participate At 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 EBIT $31.0M-EBIT $32.0M; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q EPS 5c; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 13C; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7-$46.0M

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $624,843 activity. GRAY STEVEN D had bought 20,000 shares worth $175,390. 10,000 shares were bought by FUNK JAMES M, worth $97,997 on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 795 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 40,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Limited Com, Virginia-based fund reported 37,228 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 2.75M shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of America De holds 3.03M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication owns 1,238 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 55,499 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd has invested 0.04% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Amalgamated Financial Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has 11,403 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Assoc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 33,500 shares. Matthew 25 Mngmt Corp invested in 875,000 shares or 3.67% of the stock. Sailingstone Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 39.71M shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 1,027 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications stated it has 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 37,939 shares to 69,568 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 4,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,315 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Building Product (NYSE:CBPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CRCM shares while 37 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.94 million shares or 6.91% more from 23.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Amer Int Gru Inc has invested 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Howland Mgmt Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). 360,000 are owned by Fort Washington Advsr Oh. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 708,623 shares. Ranger Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.11% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 45,517 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd holds 0% or 60,689 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 31,015 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 13,876 shares or 0% of the stock. Granite Inv Prns Ltd Llc stated it has 49,562 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 66,208 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Ls Inv Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM).