First Quadrant LP Raised Position in Ebay (EBAY) as Stock Rose; Mangrove Partners Stake In Zafgen (ZFGN) Was Boosted

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 181.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 35,916 shares as the company's stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 55,716 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 19,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 3.12M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500.

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 471,695 shares as the company's stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 737,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $0.0322 during the last trading session, reaching $0.923. About 123,615 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50M and $747.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44 million shares to 7.57 million shares, valued at $19.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50M and $747.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44 million shares to 7.57 million shares, valued at $19.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America holds 2,481 shares. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 8.00 million shares. Mraz Amerine And, California-based fund reported 6,365 shares. 47,941 were reported by Blair William & Il. Brighton Jones Ltd owns 6,635 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Trust owns 42,202 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 37,599 shares stake. Montag A Associates Inc stated it has 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Fiduciary Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 12.21M shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co reported 3.36M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Tower Bridge Advsrs invested in 0% or 5,400 shares. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Scout Invs Inc holds 890,717 shares. France-based Natixis has invested 0.07% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,987 shares to 63,956 shares, valued at $15.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 5,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,012 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Class A Shares (NYSE:V).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.