First Quadrant LP Raised Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Position by $1.03 Million as Valuation Declined; As Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Stock Declined, Quantum Capital Management Boosted Position

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 45.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 22,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,655 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 49,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.5. About 108,810 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has risen 5.62% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 217.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 128,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 188,315 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 59,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $714.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $4.485. About 2.12M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 31.75% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.18% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – ON MAY 21, 2018 ENTERED INTO A TWELFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3; 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT AUTHORIZES UP TO ADDITIONAL $100M OF BUYBACKS IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides SCOOP Well Results; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR); 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, MS at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – AMENDMENT DECREASED APPLICABLE RATE FOR ALL LOANS BY 0.25%; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Provides SCOOP Well Results

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,860 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 9,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,090 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $80,600 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 2.71 million shares in its portfolio. 1.27M were reported by Prudential Financial Incorporated. Regions Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Weiss Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.01% or 19,504 shares in its portfolio. 49,790 were accumulated by Brinker Cap. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 533,840 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Michigan-based Ls Inv Advsr Ltd has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). 165,451 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Magnetar Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 126,632 shares. Jump Trading Lc stated it has 19,917 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. James Inv Research holds 163,480 shares. 24,656 were accumulated by Lpl Financial. Mason Street Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Merian Investors (Uk) Limited owns 1.03 million shares. Southeast Asset invested 0.03% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR).

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Down 11.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on June 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Gulfport Energy Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Natural Gas Recovers From Multi-Year Lows on Supply Data – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gulfport Energy slips after missed Q4 earnings estimates – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Supply Glut Drives Natural Gas Prices to Lowest Since 2016 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 23,535 shares to 8,068 shares, valued at $885,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 77,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,370 shares, and cut its stake in Midstates Pete Co Inc.

