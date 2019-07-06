First Quadrant LP Raised Ebay (EBAY) Position; 1832 Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position

First Quadrant LP increased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 181.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Quadrant LP acquired 35,916 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 2.15%. The First Quadrant LP holds 55,716 shares with $2.07 million value, up from 19,800 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $34.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.8. About 3.86 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – EXPECTS NET REVENUE BETWEEN $10.9 BLN AND $11.1 BLN, REPRESENTING FX-NEUTRAL GROWTH OF 7% – 9% FOR FY 2018; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 14/03/2018 – eBay-Fujian Cross-Border E-commerce Summit opens in Fuzhou; 30/05/2018 – eBay Taking More Charge In Australia – Hits Bricks And Mortar Retailers; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS DELIVERED $2.1 BLN OF REVENUE AND $22.5 BLN OF GMV IN QTR

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 9.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 40,200 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 380,450 shares with $68.09 million value, down from 420,650 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $448.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 11.06M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank borrows $8 billion using its Alibaba stake – Bbg; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 13/04/2018 – Russian billionaire sells 49% stake in Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Alibaba co-founder; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Core Commerce Rose 62% to $8.18B; 18/04/2018 – THAI GOVERNMENT SAYS ALIBABA GROUP TO INVEST MORE THAN 10 BILLION BAHT IN ‘DIGITAL HUB’ IN EASTERN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR

First Quadrant LP decreased Mastercard Inc A (NYSE:MA) stake by 3,002 shares to 87,131 valued at $20.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) stake by 125,849 shares and now owns 100,950 shares. Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $349,347 activity. 10,185 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares with value of $349,347 were sold by Doerger Brian J..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Finance Corporation owns 12,162 shares. Prio Wealth Lp reported 0.64% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Harris Assoc LP owns 6.64 million shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company reported 472,477 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 81,216 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Lc has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Of Vermont reported 0.05% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Pinnacle Fin Inc holds 311 shares. Chem National Bank reported 0.07% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Whittier Trust holds 0.01% or 10,067 shares. Blair William & Il invested in 47,941 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.08% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Tower Bridge Advsrs accumulated 5,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Majedie Asset Ltd owns 748,308 shares. Scopus Asset Management Lp stated it has 1.15 million shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ebay had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of EBAY in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Robert W. Baird. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Monday, March 4. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 24.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, March 14. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $285 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $196 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, May 20 report.

1832 Asset Management Lp increased Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) stake by 42,520 shares to 59,910 valued at $5.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Total S A (NYSE:TOT) stake by 24,965 shares and now owns 25,000 shares. Dowdupont Inc was raised too.

