First Quadrant LP Position in Teradata (TDC) Decreased by $1.47 Million as Shares Declined; Exane Derivatives Boosted Its Macy S (M) Position by $2.24 Billion

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Teradata Corp (TDC) by 68.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 41,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The institutional investor held 18,962 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $680,000, down from 60,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Teradata Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $31.73. About 594,838 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 08/03/2018 – TERADATA NAMES MARTYN ETHERINGTON CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.46; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 0c; 28/03/2018 – Teradata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Overstock.com Uses Teradata Path Analysis to Boost its Customer Journey Analytics; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.53, REV VIEW $2.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Teradata Names Martyn Etherington As Chief Marketing Officer to Bolster Its Cloud Strategy; 04/04/2018 – Phenom People Announces Speakers for First Annual IAMPHENOM Conference; 10/04/2018 – Teradata Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Macy S (M) by 453.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 104,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 127,588 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74 billion, up from 23,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Macy S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 6.94M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 04/04/2018 – Macy’s: Hoguet Will Continue in CFO Role Until Successor Named; 08/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s sets final day for downtown Cincinnati store; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON’S BAY IS WORKING WITH CONSULTING FIRM ALIXPARTNERS LLP ON CUTTING COSTS, REFORMING BUSINESS; 16/04/2018 – The program was initially able to partner with big brands, but lost several key members in 2017 like Macy’s and Chili’s; 23/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – PAULA A. PRICE WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 9, 2018; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON’S BAY REVIEW IS FOCUSED MAINLY ON LORD & TAYLOR; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – SET A NEW APPROACH TO ITS BUSINESS IN CHINA; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of WFRBS 2011-C5; 23/04/2018 – DJ Macy’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (M)

Analysts await Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 4.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.25 per share. TDC’s profit will be $29.66 million for 30.51 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Teradata Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold TDC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 109.67 million shares or 1.88% less from 111.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield reported 20 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 212,622 shares. Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 7,452 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Public Ltd Co owns 289,697 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department has 19 shares. Stifel Financial reported 0.01% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Assetmark reported 0% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Raymond James & Assocs reported 91,858 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Trust Of Vermont owns 33 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Arizona State Retirement System has 0.04% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Com invested in 468,747 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 20,635 shares stake.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies In (NYSE:KEYS) by 24,602 shares to 26,068 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 6,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $347,603 activity.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $570.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 7,446 shares to 912 shares, valued at $121.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cliffs by 297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 477 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell (IWM).