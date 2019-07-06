First Quadrant LP Position in Pzena Investment Managm Cl A (PZN) Has Increased by $399,192 as Share Price Rose; Grainger W W Com (GWW) Share Price Declined While Bsw Wealth Partners Has Raised Holding

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $269.53. About 245,726 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Pzena Investment Managm Cl A (PZN) by 65.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 49,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,718 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 75,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Pzena Investment Managm Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $610.35M market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 7,699 shares traded. Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) has risen 13.74% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PZN News: 09/04/2018 – PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31 OF $37.7 BLN VS $38.5 BLN AS OF FEB 28; 07/05/2018 – PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 OF $38.9 BLN VS $37.7 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pzena Investment Management Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZN); 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt 1Q EPS 20c; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt Declares Quarter Dividend of 3c; 07/03/2018 PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF FEB 28 OF $38.5 BLN VS $40.5 AS OF JAN 31; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt 1Q Rev $39.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argyle Cap invested in 2,170 shares. Huntington Bancorporation owns 1,336 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 1,294 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.05% or 76,964 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). 10,649 were accumulated by Newfocus Financial Group Ltd Com. Coldstream Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 3,115 shares. Thomas Story And Son Lc owns 1,678 shares. Asset Management One Ltd has invested 0.04% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 500 shares. Mu has 3.6% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Numerixs Investment reported 0.14% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Tru Company Of Vermont holds 1,289 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corporation reported 440 shares stake. Bessemer Group Inc holds 249 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $252.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 81,884 shares to 251,568 shares, valued at $16.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG) by 14,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,011 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F Ftse Emr Mkt Etf (VWO).

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 142,074 shares to 10,231 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 5,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,747 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.28, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold PZN shares while 14 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 11.18 million shares or 0.94% less from 11.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Incorporated holds 0% or 1,231 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 45 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech reported 0% in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN). Blackrock invested in 0% or 911,230 shares. Raymond James Assoc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN). Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) for 46,200 shares. Spark Invest Management Limited Co reported 27,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt reported 99,600 shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 706,650 shares. Epoch Investment Prtnrs Incorporated holds 0.02% in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) or 645,193 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 64,900 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) for 125,718 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company reported 56,000 shares stake. Invest Services Inc Wi invested 0.79% in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN). Teton Inc reported 0.13% in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN).