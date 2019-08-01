First Quadrant LP Position in Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Has Boosted as Stock Rose; New Generation Advisors Trimmed Holding in Consolidated Communications (CNSL) as Share Value Declined

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.11M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $4.745. About 705,787 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) by 202.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 37,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 55,888 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 18,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.32. About 55,320 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 24/05/2018 – New Review of the Real-world Data on the Cardiovascular Benefits Associated with the Use of Sodium-glucose Cotransporter 2; 07/05/2018 – Procella Therapeutics and Smartwise Enter Collaboration With AstraZeneca to Develop Novel Cardiovascular and Catheter-based The; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Co; 11/03/2018 – ASTRA: TREATMENT W/SGLT-2I FOR T2D SHOWED CARDIOVASCULAR GAIN; 23/04/2018 – cardiovascular systems inc. | viperwire advance guide wire, stealth 36 | K180416 | 04/17/2018 |; 29/03/2018 – MEDICINOVA INC SAYS THERE WERE NO INFECTIONS, NO CANCERS, NO CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS NO DEATHS RELATED TO MN-166; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Cardiovascular Systems; 21/03/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Drugs Markets to 2022: Novel Product Launches, Recent Approvals, Research and Development Pipeline, and Blockbuster Drugs – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Cardiovascular Diseases in Elderly Asthma; 09/04/2018 – The American Heart Association’s Innovative Solution Personalizes Cardiovascular Condition Management With Tailored Engagement

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0% or 40,384 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 9,187 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw holds 70,302 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc Inc reported 20,249 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Network Lc invested in 14,182 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Hanson Mcclain Inc, a California-based fund reported 12,288 shares. Element Llc has 0.01% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 46,756 shares. Glenmede Trust Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 525 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 2,328 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $43,400 activity.

More notable recent Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Consolidated Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 75% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Consolidated Communications Enhances DDoS Mitigation Solution to Provide Businesses Even More Protection – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Frontier Communications to Sell Operations in Four States – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Communications Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2018.

More notable recent Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to PRA Health (PRAH) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Medical Products Industry Outlook: Growth Prospects Radiant – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Must Buy Cardiovascular Systems’ (CSII) Stock – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in DexCom (DXCM) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Concerns Over Cabinets Spark Analyst Note on FBHS Stock – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: April 11, 2019.