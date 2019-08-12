First Quadrant LP Lowered Stake in First Merchants (FRME) by $366,948 as Market Valuation Rose; Fortinet (FTNT) Position Maintained by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 4036.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 13,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 13,445 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $83.53. About 1.03 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR ADDED FTNT, JACK IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (FRME) by 59.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 10,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.44% . The institutional investor held 6,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251,000, down from 16,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in First Merchants Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.27. About 112,422 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME); 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 32,665 shares to 93,693 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hershey Co The (NYSE:HSY) by 7,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12,993 activity. $1,658 worth of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) shares were bought by Lehman Gary.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12,993 activity. $1,658 worth of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) shares were bought by Lehman Gary.

Analysts await First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 1.20% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.83 per share. FRME’s profit will be $41.74M for 11.09 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by First Merchants Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.20% EPS growth.