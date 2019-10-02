First Quadrant LP Lowered Its United Rentals (URI) Holding by $1.10 Million as Valuation Declined; Incline Global Management Upped Stake in Arista Networks (ANET) by $10.72 Million

Incline Global Management Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 67.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc bought 41,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 102,597 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.64 million, up from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $5.84 during the last trading session, reaching $224.51. About 154,271 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M; 04/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC ANET.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $303 FROM $292; 22/04/2018 – DJ Arista Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANET); 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 34.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 8,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 15,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06M, down from 23,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 339,977 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.93 million for 5.09 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 26,133 shares to 28,010 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Holding Corp by 51,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “United Rentals Inc (URI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on April 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of United Rentals Jumped on Thursday – Motley Fool” published on April 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “United Rentals to Present at the Morgan Stanley Seventh Annual Laguna Conference – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “URI provides guidance, resumes buyback program; shares +3.1% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.07% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Oakworth has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 100 shares. 29,830 were accumulated by Gamco Investors Et Al. Nomura Asset Limited holds 0.02% or 13,532 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 5,869 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc owns 7,446 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Private Advisor Gp Lc stated it has 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Scopus Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.41% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0.04% or 4,539 shares. Royal London Asset stated it has 32,307 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

More notable recent Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Arista Networks Down 30%: Buying Opportunity? – Seeking Alpha” on October 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Arista Networks: Buy For The Long Term – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Winners And Losers From Nomura CIO Spending Survey – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arista Networks: Time To Pick A Bottom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Incline Global Management Llc, which manages about $222.93 million and $485.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11,819 shares to 24,881 shares, valued at $6.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 232,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 921,084 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.