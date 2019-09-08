First Quadrant LP Lowered Its Position in Progressive (PGR) by $2.53 Million as Stock Rose; U S Global Investors Position in General Dynamics (GD) Cut by $388,362 as Valuation Rose

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 2,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 12,853 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 15,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $192.67. About 682,533 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Transaction Now Valued at $9.7B, Including $2.8B Assumed Debt; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics profit rises 4.7 pct; 18/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 18/03/2018 – CSRA Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Share; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 12/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS WINS $696 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream lnteriors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G650ER Completes Record-Breaking Polar Flight; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EXPECTS G500 CERTIFICATION IN JUNE OR JULY

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 87.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 35,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 4,891 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 40,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $77.39. About 2.03M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $879.26M for 15.74 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 5,067 shares to 13,022 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) by 150,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Versum Materials Inc.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Black Knight Inc by 19,889 shares to 27,005 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 32,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg A (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $752.79M for 14.88 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.