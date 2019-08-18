First Quadrant LP Lowered Its Holding in Intuit (INTU) by $711,747 as Stock Price Rose; Middleton & Co Has Raised Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) as Stock Value Declined

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 62.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 16,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 41,731 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 25,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64 million shares traded or 13.84% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 52.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 2,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2,505 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, down from 5,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $270.96. About 895,010 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,045 shares to 165,400 shares, valued at $13.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,921 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 6.48 million shares. Nomura holds 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 107,016 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.82% or 264,566 shares. Glenmede Tru Communications Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 627,258 shares. Amg Natl Tru Bancorporation invested in 0.12% or 35,258 shares. Sumitomo Life Co stated it has 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Stonebridge Cap Management reported 6,369 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Co reported 8.32M shares. 85,164 are owned by Valicenti Advisory Services. Community Trust And Inv reported 244,727 shares stake. Roberts Glore And Co Il has 0.16% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4,863 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank has 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Utd Cap Advisers Limited Co, California-based fund reported 516,862 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 428,158 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. $105,600 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 87,481 shares to 215,308 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sei Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 30,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowe S Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).