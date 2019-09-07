First Quadrant LP Lowered Its Discover Financial Services (DFS) Holding by $344,776; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Boosted Leggett & Platt (LEG) Position by $322,980 as Share Value Rose

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 4,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 118,702 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, down from 123,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $82.25. About 1.64M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 17/05/2018 – Discover Financial Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 29/03/2018 – NY DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF PATHFINDER BANK; 10/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS to Co-Host Fintech Forum with Conference of State Banking Supervisors; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.36 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $66.0B as of Feb 28; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interests Standar; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK SAYS IT WILL ENTER NY AUTO INSURANCE MKT; 26/04/2018 – DFS 1Q REV. NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE $2.58B, EST. $2.58B; 25/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Announces Next Phase of New York’s Expanded Participation in State-Based NMLS; 18/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 7,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 76,480 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 68,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 960,119 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 12,642 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 10,252 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv invested in 34,703 shares. Waddell And Reed Inc reported 0.05% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Stephens Incorporated Ar accumulated 0.04% or 40,399 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 1,121 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Umb State Bank N A Mo invested 0.42% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.04% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Advsrs Asset Inc owns 6,849 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 279,018 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,740 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 34,819 shares to 353,129 shares, valued at $46.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 7,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,240 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $718.50 million for 8.90 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Group Inc Limited Liability Co invested in 6,748 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc owns 0.4% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 72,005 shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corporation holds 88,142 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ima Wealth Incorporated stated it has 449 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ulysses Mgmt Ltd owns 40,000 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0% stake. Meritage Portfolio owns 70,837 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 270 shares. 272,156 were reported by Arvest Bancorp Tru Division. The Texas-based United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 63,056 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) accumulated 475,977 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 561 shares. 4.92M are held by Geode Capital Management Limited. Corbyn Mngmt Inc Md invested in 4.09% or 140,115 shares.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 3,493 shares to 4,744 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Black Knight Inc.