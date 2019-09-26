First Quadrant LP Lifted Its National General Hldgs (NGHC) Holding by $1.09 Million; Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Holder Ensemble Capital Management Decreased Its Position

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in National General Hldgs (NGHC) by 544.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 49,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.82% . The institutional investor held 58,896 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, up from 9,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in National General Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 204,450 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.71% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q Net $60.3M; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National General Insurance Company (P.S.C.); 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN; 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 07/03/2018 – National General Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 14-16; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD APPOINTED ROBERT KARFUNKEL AND BARRY KARFUNKEL TO SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMEN OF BOARD; 12/03/2018 – National General Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 19; 21/04/2018 – Harun Maruf: BREAKING: Somali Defense Ministry officially takes over UAE-run training centre in Mogadishu. Deputy Commander of; 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 23.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 119,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 389,883 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.78 million, down from 509,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $126.62. About 258,346 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $708.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 56,890 shares to 104,810 shares, valued at $9.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,860 shares, and has risen its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC).

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BlueRush Announces Sale of Software Assets to Broadridge for C$2.3 Million – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Broadridge Financial buys Financial Database Services – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Broadridge’s Global Asset Servicing Solution Now Live on Amazon Web Services – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Broadridge Financial Solutions declares $0.54 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Samir Pandiri Elected to the Board of the International Securities Services Association – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 7.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BR’s profit will be $83.43 million for 43.36 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold BR shares while 196 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 96.51 million shares or 3.78% more from 92.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ami Asset Mngmt Corp owns 351,145 shares for 2.22% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 30,732 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.78% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Raymond James And Assocs owns 0.06% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 320,182 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Ltd Com invested in 231,149 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Leavell Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0.18% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Guardian LP holds 0.01% or 3,650 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 802,827 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York stated it has 21 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Ardevora Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership has 1% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Fayez Sarofim & Company stated it has 303,723 shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.03% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 193,212 shares.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 1,826 shares to 11,197 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skechers Usa Inc Cl A (NYSE:SKX) by 41,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold NGHC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 54.81 million shares or 0.47% more from 54.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 172,155 shares. State Street Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.41 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,634 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0% or 126,122 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) for 366,539 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa stated it has 1.09 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Numerixs Investment Technologies accumulated 2,800 shares. 221,732 were accumulated by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.02% invested in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). New York-based Quantbot Techs Lp has invested 0.01% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). 43,101 are held by Amer Gru. Northern reported 1.12 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Art Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC).