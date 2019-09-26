First Quadrant LP Lifted By $764,332 Its Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holding; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Decreased Lam Research (LRCX) Holding By $4.68 Million

First Quadrant LP increased Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) stake by 123.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Quadrant LP acquired 20,114 shares as Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The First Quadrant LP holds 36,432 shares with $1.40 million value, up from 16,318 last quarter. Newmont Goldcorp Corp now has $32.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.80M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased Lam Research (LRCX) stake by 55.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 25,000 shares as Lam Research (LRCX)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc holds 20,000 shares with $3.76 million value, down from 45,000 last quarter. Lam Research now has $34.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.43% or $5.74 during the last trading session, reaching $241.6. About 1.69 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – Alger Capital Appreciation Institutional Adds Lam Research; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Among 7 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Newmont Mining has $5000 highest and $36 lowest target. $43.01’s average target is 8.69% above currents $39.57 stock price. Newmont Mining had 15 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 3. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 11 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $36 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, September 9 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. As per Monday, September 9, the company rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, September 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edge Wealth holds 0.01% or 706 shares in its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 648,649 shares. Stevens Cap LP has 0.16% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 94,569 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd has 5,586 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Washington Inc stated it has 55,024 shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability reported 21,923 shares. Colrain Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.17% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Financial Counselors reported 137,721 shares stake. California-based Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0.08% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Farmers & Merchants Invests owns 360 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 3.58M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Llc reported 100,130 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 12.08 million shares in its portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 15.66 million shares. M&T Natl Bank Corporation accumulated 33,393 shares.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “4 Reasons BMO Upgrades Newmont Goldcorp – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newmont Goldcorp prices 2.800% senior notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newmont’s Red Lake mine ‘for sale’ – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Are Gold Streaming Stocks Actually “Recession Proof”? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

First Quadrant LP decreased Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) stake by 2,541 shares to 16,231 valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) stake by 6,308 shares and now owns 51,192 shares. Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Trust Advisors Lp has 818,085 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Kwmg Limited Liability Com has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Fund Management Sa invested 0.06% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Yhb Invest Advsrs holds 0.47% or 15,699 shares in its portfolio. The Virginia-based Quantitative Invest Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Delphi Mgmt Ma invested 1.49% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Strs Ohio has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Boston Advsr Ltd stated it has 96,953 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. The West Virginia-based Security Natl has invested 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). New York State Teachers Retirement owns 229,583 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank accumulated 0.01% or 138 shares. Alphaone Inv Svcs Ltd Company owns 1,150 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar stated it has 1,611 shares. Moors Cabot stated it has 1,487 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Among 9 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Lam Research has $28000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $228.22’s average target is -5.54% below currents $241.6 stock price. Lam Research had 15 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. FBR Capital upgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Monday, April 22. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $235 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of LRCX in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) on Thursday, April 25 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $20000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 8 by DA Davidson. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, July 22 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, September 19 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 25.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased Hunt (Jb) Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) stake by 59,585 shares to 245,585 valued at $22.45M in 2019Q2. It also upped Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) stake by 74,999 shares and now owns 240,807 shares. Dxc Technology Co was raised too.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.04 million for 20.07 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Was Lam Research Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LRCX) Earnings Decline Part Of A Broader Industry Downturn? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lam Research (LRCX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lam bull praises dividend increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.