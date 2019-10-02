First Quadrant LP Increases Holding in Hologic (HOLX); As Adecoagro S A (AGRO) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Raised Stake

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Adecoagro S A (AGRO) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 163,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.60% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.79M, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Adecoagro S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $686.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 60,465 shares traded. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 20.68% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 12/04/2018 – SANCOR APPROVES ADECOAGRO TAKEOVER OFFER; 23/03/2018 – ADECOAGRO IS SAID TO BID FOR ARGENTINE DAIRY CO-OP: LA NACION; 15/03/2018 ADECOAGRO 4Q ADJ EBITDA $81.3M, EST. $83.2M (2 EST.); 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Comments On Adecoagro’s Potential Acquisition Of SanCor; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Route One Investment Company Buys 1.8% Position in Adecoagro; 14/05/2018 – Adecoagro recorded 1Q18 Adjusted EBITDA of $61.9 MM, 38.4% higher year over year; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +47.9%; 26/03/2018 – Adecoagro Bids for Argentine Dairy Co-Op, Countering Fonterra; 16/05/2018 – Adecoagro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 434.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 40,945 shares as the company's stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 50,359 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42 million, up from 9,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $48.03. About 277,108 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold HOLX shares while 123 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 249.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 253.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 6,530 shares to 10,315 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 24,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,318 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

