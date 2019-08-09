First Quadrant LP Increased Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stake by $933,131; As Te Connectivity (TEL) Share Value Declined, Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Cut Its Holding

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 267.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 30,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 41,346 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 11,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.18. About 1.75 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $3.8B; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Te Connectivity (TEL) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 136,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 2.29M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.07 million, down from 2.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Te Connectivity for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $90.06. About 500,740 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Synchrony Financial (SYF) Reports Election of Fernando Aguirre to Board – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchrony Q2 NII helped by PayPal program acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Sold My Synchrony Shares Even Though I Love The Company – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG) by 172,939 shares to 211,485 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 11,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,216 shares, and cut its stake in First Industrial Realty Tr (NYSE:FR).

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 13,905 shares to 460,223 shares, valued at $11.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stars Group by 41,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA).

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “TE Connectivity (TEL) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TE Connectivity: Better Days Ahead Appear Likely – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like TE Connectivity Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:TEL) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Ltd Liability Co owns 31,993 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement stated it has 49,247 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 230,007 shares stake. The Missouri-based Parkside Bank & Trust Tru has invested 0.02% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Cibc World Mkts Inc has 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 290,190 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Waddell And Reed Fincl Incorporated holds 0.31% or 1.56 million shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 0.08% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Atlantic Union Commercial Bank owns 0.91% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 40,757 shares. Farmers Trust holds 0.08% or 3,526 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa invested 0.04% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Girard Partners Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Btim Corp has invested 0.26% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 12,433 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 0.06% stake.