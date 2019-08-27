First Quadrant LP Increased Celanese (CE) Holding by $1.27 Million as Stock Rose; Douglass Winthrop Advisors Position in A T & T (T) Lowered as Valuation Rose

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 23,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 91,040 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, down from 114,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.78. About 3.24M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Trial Over Time Warner Deal; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 30/03/2018 – Asurion Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: AT&T gave Mueller information on payments to Cohen; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AT&T Receivables Funding LLC March 2018; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Communications Union Seeks Tax Windfall Disclosure (Video); 19/04/2018 – Cradlepoint Invited to Participate in the AT&T Hackathon Focused on Public Safety; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N – MADE THIS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Was Contacted by Mueller Over Payments to Cohen; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 520.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 13,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 15,506 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $107.96. About 24,538 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED; 18/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsion Polymers and Acetyls Pdt Price Increases; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Cap Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Extends Exclusive Acetyls R&D Technology Agreement with SWRDICI; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Net $363M; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – Celanese Announces VAM and Emulsions Price Increases in Asia; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 142,074 shares to 10,231 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,532 shares, and cut its stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR).

More important recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance”, Benzinga.com published: “JPMorgan Steps To The Sidelines On Eastman Chemical – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bankshares accumulated 2,595 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested in 194,832 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Burney stated it has 2,462 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.05% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 140 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com owns 31,597 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.18% or 30,481 shares. Chevy Chase Tru has invested 0.05% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 25,832 shares. Motco has invested 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund reported 0.05% stake. Pggm Invests has 293,034 shares. At Natl Bank has 4,219 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 34,261 shares in its portfolio. Fil Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Bancorporation And Trust Com reported 179,144 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4 shares. Tennessee-based Capwealth Limited Company has invested 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Inverness Counsel Ltd Com New York stated it has 27,797 shares. 107,133 are held by Wellington Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sunbelt Secs accumulated 1.31% or 83,420 shares. Interactive Fincl Advsr has 0.03% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Asset Management has 0.69% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.23 million shares. D Scott Neal Incorporated reported 36,164 shares. Chatham Cap Inc has 22,941 shares. City Hldgs Com reported 1.19% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Smith Salley Associate has 1.81% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 10,210 are owned by Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation. Orca Inv Mngmt Lc owns 0.51% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 14,343 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 41,081 shares stake.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,170 shares to 235,157 shares, valued at $56.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 14,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co Com (NASDAQ:FAST).