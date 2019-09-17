First Quadrant LP Holds Position in Camden Property Trust (CPT); Weik Investment Services Lowered Mastercard (MA) Position as Market Value Rose

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT) by 1430.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 12,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 12,844 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, up from 839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Camden Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $110.12. About 244,285 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 1,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 11,585 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, down from 12,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $275.72. About 2.13M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plexus Corp (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 10,472 shares to 7,528 shares, valued at $439,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,726 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold CPT shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 86.18 million shares or 0.38% less from 86.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Lc invested 0.03% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Moreover, Kbc Group Nv has 0.03% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Mason Street Advsr Lc holds 51,532 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 1.24 million are owned by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.08% or 16,700 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 0% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 60 shares. Aperio Group Ltd owns 22,858 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Anchor Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 3,840 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.09% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Commonwealth National Bank Of invested in 0% or 159 shares. Joel Isaacson Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,000 shares. 4,910 were accumulated by Qs Limited Co. Mackenzie has invested 0.01% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Huntington Fincl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Voya Invest Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 603,722 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 34.12 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everett Harris Co Ca holds 0.02% or 2,317 shares in its portfolio. Kepos Cap Lp has invested 0.28% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kcm Invest Advsr Limited Co invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Scholtz And Limited Liability Corporation holds 34,566 shares. Susquehanna Int Llp accumulated 0.09% or 844,395 shares. Vgi Prns holds 13.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 582,314 shares. 234,000 are owned by Duquesne Family Office. Security Financial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia, Iowa-based fund reported 2,033 shares. The Indiana-based Donaldson Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0.43% stake. 7,095 are owned by Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. 214,900 are held by Factory Mutual Insur. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0.88% or 353,327 shares. Gradient Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,897 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. On Monday, August 12 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,735 shares.