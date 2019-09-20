First Quadrant LP Holding in Western Digital (WDC) Has Trimmed by $347,659 as Market Valuation Rose; Signalpoint Asset Management Has Increased Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by $332,083 as Market Value Rose

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 7,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 43,169 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, down from 50,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $61.26. About 3.65M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500.

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 100.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc bought 4,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 7,998 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $671,000, up from 3,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $90.4. About 4.88 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL 100M SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS TWO MEN CAN COMPLETE DEGREES W/ ITS COLLEGE PLAN; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Drops Outlook on Nestle After Starbucks Deal — Market Talk; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGEEMENT PROVIDES FOR NESTLÉ TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé adds Starbucks to US blend; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks’ attempts at selling `culture’ comes back to haunt them; 26/04/2018 – Philly.com: OPINION: Outside Starbucks, retail trespass arrests are rare in Center City | Stu Bykofsky; 05/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Renting Ways Offer Possible Edge Over Dunkin’ Donuts; 07/05/2018 – Caffeine shot for Nestlé with $7bn Starbucks deal; 08/05/2018 – Google’s updated virtual assistant makes complex calls for users

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3.24M were accumulated by California Employees Retirement Sys. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 15,400 shares or 0.17% of the stock. South Texas Money Management has 19,761 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt reported 2.86M shares. Everence Cap Mgmt reported 0.39% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Silvercrest Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 49,516 shares. Bender Robert And Assoc invested in 2.56% or 54,384 shares. Principal Finance Group Inc Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3.42M shares. Cordasco Net invested in 575 shares. Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 10,116 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 3.70 million shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Saturna Cap Corporation reported 18,487 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. South State invested in 3,632 shares. 506,249 are held by Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.36% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monster Beverage Corp by 27,804 shares to 81,291 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 56,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.