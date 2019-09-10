First Quadrant LP Holding in First Merchants (FRME) Has Trimmed by $366,948 as Valuation Rose; Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shareholder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Position

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (FRME) by 59.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 10,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.44% . The institutional investor held 6,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251,000, down from 16,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in First Merchants Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.03. About 1,436 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q EPS 74C, EST. 70C; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 16,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 411,909 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24M, up from 395,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 15,143 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Analysts await First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 8.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.83 per share. FRME’s profit will be $38.28 million for 12.18 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by First Merchants Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.43% negative EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12,987 activity. Lehman Gary bought $1,658 worth of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) on Wednesday, May 1.

