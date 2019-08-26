First Quadrant LP Has Upped Its First American Financial (FAF) Stake; Beaconlight Capital Has Upped Fuller H B Co (FUL) Stake By $4.25 Million

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased Fuller H B Co (FUL) stake by 63.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beaconlight Capital Llc acquired 88,576 shares as Fuller H B Co (FUL)’s stock rose 0.95%. The Beaconlight Capital Llc holds 227,031 shares with $11.04M value, up from 138,455 last quarter. Fuller H B Co now has $2.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.79% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $40.39. About 263,293 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 14/05/2018 – Simcoe Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.10 TO $3.40; 19/04/2018 – DJ HB Fuller Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUL); 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 12/04/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Net $47.7M

First Quadrant LP increased First American Financial (FAF) stake by 287.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Quadrant LP acquired 35,792 shares as First American Financial (FAF)’s stock rose 2.12%. The First Quadrant LP holds 48,255 shares with $2.49M value, up from 12,463 last quarter. First American Financial now has $6.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $57.67. About 575,989 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 23/05/2018 – The Surprising Impact of Rising Rates on Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c; 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Rev $1.3B; 14/05/2018 – FASB Will Operate With Six Members While FAF Trustees Begin Search for Monk’s Successor; 12/04/2018 – First American Mortgage Solutions Expands Product Access Through Its Digital Gateway; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER ORDER UP 6 PERCENT

First Quadrant LP decreased Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) stake by 8,649 shares to 3,015 valued at $223,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) stake by 11,200 shares and now owns 25,301 shares. Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering First American (NYSE:FAF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First American has $7300 highest and $67 lowest target. $70’s average target is 21.38% above currents $57.67 stock price. First American had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by PiperJaffray on Monday, April 1 to “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold FAF shares while 102 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 90.93 million shares or 2.69% less from 93.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc stated it has 545,467 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 19,691 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 20,295 shares. Becker Capital accumulated 5,813 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.03% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 213,889 shares. Blackrock owns 10.85M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Burney holds 0.3% or 95,545 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com has 0.02% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 11,513 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Brinker Cap holds 11,600 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 7,797 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc Inc reported 0% stake.

