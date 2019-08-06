First Quadrant LP Has Trimmed Progressive (PGR) Position; Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

First Quadrant LP decreased Progressive Corp (PGR) stake by 87.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Quadrant LP sold 35,198 shares as Progressive Corp (PGR)’s stock rose 5.29%. The First Quadrant LP holds 4,891 shares with $353,000 value, down from 40,089 last quarter. Progressive Corp now has $45.37B valuation. The stock decreased 3.03% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $77.34. About 2.64M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN

Among 8 analysts covering Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualys had 13 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the shares of QLYS in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Thursday, August 1. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by BTIG Research. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy”. The stock of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Monness. Berenberg downgraded Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) on Friday, February 22 to “Hold” rating. JP Morgan downgraded Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) on Wednesday, February 13 to “Underweight” rating. See Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Fbn Securities 100.0000

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Nomura 108.0000

25/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $102 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Cowen \U0026 Co. 100.0000

02/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wedbush New Target: $95.0000 102.0000

18/03/2019 Broker: Summit Insights Group Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $85 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Monness Rating: Buy New Target: $95 Maintain

First Quadrant LP increased Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) stake by 16,370 shares to 49,318 valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 4,372 shares and now owns 35,063 shares. Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) was raised too.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $745.00 million for 15.22 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability has invested 0.44% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs, a Japan-based fund reported 3.18 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co holds 284,985 shares. Stephens Ar has 0.02% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 11,085 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank holds 0.15% or 18,784 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Cap accumulated 249,015 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 3,451 were accumulated by First Company. First Allied Advisory Service has 18,619 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 15,773 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Trust Advisors LP owns 1.44M shares. Ativo Capital Ltd holds 0.24% or 8,064 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Virginia-based Quantitative Inv Ltd Company has invested 0.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Stratos Wealth owns 12,749 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 38,123 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Progressive Down 4% Following Mixed Q2 Earnings (NYSE:PGR) – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Progressive Stock Is Up 32.5% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $39,326 activity. Shares for $19,663 were bought by Snyder Barbara R on Monday, February 11.

Among 8 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Progressive had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, May 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $73 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was initiated by Janney Capital on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PGR in report on Monday, April 1 with “Overweight” rating. On Monday, July 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. B. Riley & Co maintained the shares of PGR in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, July 25. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Wells Fargo.

The stock decreased 2.55% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $80.94. About 465,309 shares traded or 39.48% up from the average. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 12/04/2018 – Illumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS ACQUIRES 1MOBILITY; 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q Rev $64.9M; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees 2Q Rev $66.8M-$67.3M; 26/03/2018 – QUALYS NAMES NICOLAS CHAILLAN FEDERAL CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS BRINGS WEB APPLICATION SECURITY TO DEVOPS; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.66 million activity. Hank Jeffrey P had sold 11,250 shares worth $1.06 million on Monday, February 11. Thakar Sumedh S had sold 4,304 shares worth $407,188 on Monday, February 11. $187,152 worth of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) shares were sold by POSEY BRUCE K.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.17 billion. The firm offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. It has a 49.9 P/E ratio. The Company’s integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables clients to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold Qualys, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.59 million shares or 3.63% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Associates reported 40,349 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amer Interest Group Incorporated holds 0.01% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) or 25,720 shares. The California-based Nelson Roberts Limited Liability Com has invested 0.18% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Fiera Corporation has 603,579 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Goodman Financial stated it has 3.62% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). 45,139 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Communication Can. Strs Ohio invested in 0.01% or 15,400 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 66,907 shares. Capital Fund Management Sa stated it has 0.02% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Cibc Asset Incorporated accumulated 2,635 shares. Eulav Asset stated it has 24,700 shares. Df Dent And Inc has 618,062 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank holds 61,000 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited has invested 0% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). D E Shaw & has invested 0% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).