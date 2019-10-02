First Quadrant LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Verisign (VRSN) by $569,734; Ball (BLL) Stake Held by First Eagle Investment Management Llc

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 2,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 20,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.30M, down from 23,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $6 during the last trading session, reaching $177.95. About 733,782 shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 38385.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 1.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.80 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $70.81. About 2.72M shares traded or 24.47% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 04/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – KAREN RICHARDSON AND TONY BALL WILL STEP DOWN FROM BT BOARD AT END OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 11 JULY 2018; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – CRICKET AUSTRALIA ANNOUNCES 12-MONTH BANS FOR STEVE SMITH AND DAVID WARNER FOR THEIR ROLES IN BALL-TAMPERING SCANDAL IN SOUTH AFRICA – CA STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Completes Hand Over of Next-Gen Weather Satellite JPSS-1 to NASA, NOAA; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: LaVar Ball plots next step: Using forgotten son to sell his league; 13/04/2018 – Mob Boss? Slime Ball? Trump, Comey Trade Barbs Near Book Release; 26/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Conducted Successful Evaluation of Testbed for DARPA’s Hallmark Program; 16/05/2018 – New York Today: New York Today: One Ball and a Wall; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Ball Corp. Rtgs, Otlk Stbl; $500M Sr Unscd Nts Rtd; 13/03/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Rumors: Two New Game Modes Could Be Added in the Future

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $141.18M for 37.38 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 11,858 shares to 12,737 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 65,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Holding Corp.

More notable recent VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Domain Name Registrations Should Continue To Drive Growth For VeriSign – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN) CEO Jim Bidzos on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “VeriSign (VRSN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Verisign Q2 Earnings Preview: Can Growth In Domain Name Registrations Continue To Surprise? – Forbes” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VeriSign: Just Doesn’t Add Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2018.