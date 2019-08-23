First Quadrant LP Has Trimmed Its Edison International (EIX) Holding by $774,700; Market Valuation Rose; Northstar Group Cut Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO) as Market Valuation Rose

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 88.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 1,700 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105,000, down from 14,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $72.83. About 1.03M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: CHALLENGING TO BUILD NEW GAS PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 14/05/2018 – CORRECT: EDISON ISSUES UPDATE ON PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail Intel” Podcast; 03/05/2018 – CON EDISON SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.15 TO $4.35, EST. $4.26; 14/05/2018 – YouGov Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for May. 21; 10/04/2018 – Edison International Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 04/04/2018 – EDISON CHOOSES ROTHSCHILD AND PERELLA WEINBERG AS FINANCIAL ADVISERS ON SALE; 26/04/2018 – Southern California Edison Declares Dividends; 31/05/2018 – REG-GCP Student Living: Edison issues research; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern CA Edison – 04/26/2018 01:09 PM

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 9,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 36,859 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 46,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 6.65 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $600.35 million for 10.84 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,901 were accumulated by Stelac Advisory Services Lc. Centre Asset Management Ltd has invested 1.52% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Principal Fin owns 477,797 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 5,740 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 341,825 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 12,279 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,883 were accumulated by First Midwest Natl Bank Tru Division. Weiss Multi invested in 0.16% or 105,000 shares. Oakbrook Invs Lc holds 0.06% or 16,147 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Com reported 176 shares stake. Argi Invest Svcs Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.17% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 49,620 shares. Reaves W H And owns 650,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.13% or 303,932 shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na reported 4,534 shares stake. Natl Pension owns 412,527 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 10,309 shares to 128,072 shares, valued at $8.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 4,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $223.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 230 shares to 2,717 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).