First Quadrant LP Has Raised Nrg Energy (NRG) Stake By $2.38 Million; Third Point Reinsurance LTD (TPRE)’s Sentiment Is 1.29

First Quadrant LP increased Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) stake by 73.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Quadrant LP acquired 56,565 shares as Nrg Energy Inc (NRG)’s stock declined 15.81%. The First Quadrant LP holds 133,326 shares with $5.66M value, up from 76,761 last quarter. Nrg Energy Inc now has $9.17B valuation. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $33.3. About 4.86 million shares traded or 32.53% up from the average. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION; 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Matthew Carter and Heather Cox to Join Board; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MLN VS $2,382 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M

Third Point Reinsurance LTD (TPRE) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.46, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 72 funds opened new and increased positions, while 56 cut down and sold holdings in Third Point Reinsurance LTD. The funds in our database now own: 57.92 million shares, down from 59.96 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Third Point Reinsurance LTD in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 39 Increased: 50 New Position: 22.

New Vernon Investment Management Llc holds 3.82% of its portfolio in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. for 153,620 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 4.20 million shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc has 0.31% invested in the company for 148,850 shares. The Michigan-based Insight 2811 Inc. has invested 0.31% in the stock. Luminus Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.22 million shares.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company has market cap of $908.57 million. The firm underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 5 analysts covering NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. NRG Energy had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $46 target in Monday, March 25 report. Macquarie Research maintained NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) rating on Friday, March 1. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $48 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 544,205 shares. Aviva Public Ltd holds 0.03% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 109,503 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated owns 0% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 58 shares. 10,016 are held by Savant Limited Liability Company. Weiss Multi owns 139,600 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 592,610 shares. Pggm Invests reported 36,560 shares. 14 are owned by Carroll Financial Associates. Clarivest Asset Lc holds 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 14,201 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 59 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Lc invested 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Fil stated it has 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Ftb Advisors Inc has 204 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Edgestream Ptnrs Lp accumulated 128,313 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 2,700 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

First Quadrant LP decreased Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) stake by 24,950 shares to 64,219 valued at $12.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) stake by 4,116 shares and now owns 8,000 shares. Cdw Corp De (NASDAQ:CDW) was reduced too.

