First Quadrant LP Has Lowered Its Trinet Group (TNET) Position by $1.10 Million; 3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Howland Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 1,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,619 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15 million, up from 105,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $174.36. About 49,133 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 74.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 18,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,463 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $386,000, down from 25,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97B market cap company. It closed at $71.07 lastly. It is down 16.64% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 21/04/2018 – DJ TriNet Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNET); 29/03/2018 TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c; 07/05/2018 – TriNet Names Olivier Kohler Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET GROUP INC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 193,934 shares to 106,513 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 52,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,167 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19M worth of stock or 5,940 shares. Keel Paul A had sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87 million. Bauman James L had sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22M. THULIN INGE G sold $2.70 million worth of stock or 13,499 shares. Shares for $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. Vale Michael G. sold 8,906 shares worth $1.77M.

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 26.32% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.76 per share. TNET’s profit will be $39.19M for 31.73 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.63% negative EPS growth.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 13,645 shares to 32,703 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marcus Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 44,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR).